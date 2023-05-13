Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $66.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

