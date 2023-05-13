Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $45.28.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

