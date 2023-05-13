Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $354,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,715 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.23.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

