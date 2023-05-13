Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 546.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,095,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $527.35 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $508.59 and a 200-day moving average of $513.13.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

