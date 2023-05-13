Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Lennar by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lennar Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $113.23 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

