Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $527,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after buying an additional 251,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

