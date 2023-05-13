Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

