Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New $533,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,364,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.