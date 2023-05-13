Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 1,994 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $82.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 101.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,950,620 shares of company stock valued at $18,767,388 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.