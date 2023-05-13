Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $73.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.41.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

