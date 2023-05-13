Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVGet Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $73.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.41.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.