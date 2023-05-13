Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 14,322 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,322 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Washington Federal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Washington Federal by 60.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Washington Federal by 120.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Washington Federal by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,436.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,848 shares of company stock worth $293,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WAFD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

See Also

