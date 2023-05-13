Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $152.50 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.61 and its 200-day moving average is $162.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

