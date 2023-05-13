Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 27 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $739.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $704.81 and its 200 day moving average is $686.38. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.41.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

