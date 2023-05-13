Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 534 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 130,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 64,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 355,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 159,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $70.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

