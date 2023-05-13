Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 6,782 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,360,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,892,000 after acquiring an additional 67,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,140,000 after acquiring an additional 821,851 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,215 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,141,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,487,000 after acquiring an additional 398,159 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

