Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 703 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Insider Activity

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.