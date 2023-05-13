Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Zoetis by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $183.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.42 and its 200 day moving average is $160.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

