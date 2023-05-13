Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

