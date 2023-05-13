DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, RTT News reports. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.

In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,874,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 14,375,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $380,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $378,498,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,874,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,761,368 shares of company stock worth $762,405,606. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,354,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DoubleVerify by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 131,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

