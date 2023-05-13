DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.89, but opened at $29.37. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 575,558 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DV shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.82.
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
