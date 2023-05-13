Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,103 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $17,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $216,232.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 932,617 shares in the company, valued at $40,559,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $216,232.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 932,617 shares in the company, valued at $40,559,513.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,614 shares of company stock worth $679,053 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

