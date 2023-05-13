Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 1,190 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

KCE stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $93.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

