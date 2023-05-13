Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 2,445 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after buying an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,950,620 shares of company stock valued at $18,767,388 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $82.86 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

