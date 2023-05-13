Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 30,915 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,743,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASX opened at $6.86 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.22.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASX. China Renaissance lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

