Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 35,165 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,804,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,300 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLB opened at $23.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

