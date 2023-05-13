Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SUSB opened at $24.12 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.