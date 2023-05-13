Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 35,000 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.18% of Skeena Resources worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the second quarter worth $42,000. King Wealth bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the third quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 78.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 13,054.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:SKE opened at $6.51 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $508.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

