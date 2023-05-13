Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Loop Capital increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,073,075. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,045.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,765.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,602.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,077.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

