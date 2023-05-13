Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $136.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

