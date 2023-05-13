Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $293.33 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

