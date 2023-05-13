Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $410.64 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $445.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.27.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

