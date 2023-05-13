Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,965,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,507,058.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,429,617 shares of company stock worth $418,833,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $105.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average of $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

