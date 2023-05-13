Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $299,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,533,000 after acquiring an additional 269,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,182,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $164.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

