Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $453,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.