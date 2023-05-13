Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $500,000 Stock Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 158.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,664 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,366,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,198,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 236,743 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,985,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,198,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 451,371 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.10 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $919.05 million, a PE ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 1.82.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

