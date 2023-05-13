Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,158 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after acquiring an additional 130,178 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 62,598 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,360 shares of company stock worth $12,045,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $57.34 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $116.30. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.32.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.