Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 223,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 158,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Overstock.com Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $874.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.