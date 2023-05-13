Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 6,477 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

TDOC stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at $616,525.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at $616,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,423 shares of company stock worth $1,521,260. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

