Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $91.12.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

