Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.9% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 150,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 0.3 %

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

Shares of BSAC opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.2511 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.91. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 56.55%.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

Featured Stories

