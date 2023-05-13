Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

