Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,792,000 after purchasing an additional 179,609 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,085 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $278.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.27.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

