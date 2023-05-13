Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,624 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.16, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $61.50.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

