Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,841,947 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,841,947 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Booking by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Booking by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in Booking by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in Booking by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 1.0 %

Booking stock opened at $2,630.82 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,731.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,593.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,310.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.08.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

