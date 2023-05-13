Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,353 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Ferguson by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,926,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,412,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ferguson by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,575,000 after acquiring an additional 707,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Ferguson by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,656,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,425,000 after acquiring an additional 442,110 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,257.20.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $144.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $149.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.45.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.