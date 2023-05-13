Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 7,774 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG opened at $106.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.12%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

