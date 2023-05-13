Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 883,683 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 883,683 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 188.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $66,824,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.