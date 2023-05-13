Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

