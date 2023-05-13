Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Energy Recovery worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 878,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,693 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 157,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 24.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Energy Recovery stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 142.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,533 shares of company stock worth $436,767. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

Featured Articles

