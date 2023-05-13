Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $106.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.11, but opened at $89.69. Entegris shares last traded at $93.56, with a volume of 1,005,830 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Entegris Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $5,303,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

